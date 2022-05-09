Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

NYSE BBWI traded down $2.48 on Monday, hitting $50.34. 7,370,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,579. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

