Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of BHC traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,590. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,158,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $94,276,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,905,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,825,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

