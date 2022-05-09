Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($105.26) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.00 ($109.47).

BMW stock traded up €1.03 ($1.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €79.06 ($83.22). 1,978,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($105.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

