Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($105.26) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($103.16) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.00 ($109.47).

Shares of BMW stock traded up €1.03 ($1.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €79.06 ($83.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.52.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

