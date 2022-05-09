BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.
NYSE:BCE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 93,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,614. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. BCE has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of BCE by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
