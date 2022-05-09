BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.57-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.69 billion-$19.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.15. 98,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,614. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 110.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in BCE by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after buying an additional 340,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

