Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BECN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $63.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

