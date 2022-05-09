Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 41,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,984. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,374,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

