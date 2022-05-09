Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 541 ($6.76) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.50) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.62) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 670 ($8.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 502.60 ($6.28).
LON:BEZ opened at GBX 427.20 ($5.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 413.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.81. The company has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.64) and a one year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.45).
About Beazley
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
