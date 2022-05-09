Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 670 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 670 ($8.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from €585.00 ($615.79) to €500.00 ($526.32) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.81) to GBX 480 ($6.00) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.43.
BZLYF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
