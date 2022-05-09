Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 670 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 670 ($8.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from €585.00 ($615.79) to €500.00 ($526.32) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.81) to GBX 480 ($6.00) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.43.

Get Beazley alerts:

BZLYF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.