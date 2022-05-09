Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

