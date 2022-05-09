Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.15-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.63 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.63.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,492. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.30.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,591,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

