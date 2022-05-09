Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.63. 339,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 111,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Belden by 991.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

