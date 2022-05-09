Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.93 million.Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.20.

BDC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.63. 339,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,931. Belden has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth $217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth $263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Belden by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

