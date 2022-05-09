Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.52). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15.
Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.95.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
