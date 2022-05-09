BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $949.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

