Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,289 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,421 ($42.74) to GBX 3,289 ($41.09) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($44.97) to GBX 3,660 ($45.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($54.72) to GBX 3,390 ($42.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.22) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($52.84) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,847.10 ($48.06).

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,261 ($28.24) on Friday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,252.50 ($28.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,712 ($46.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,609.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,936.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.79) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($635,852.59).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

