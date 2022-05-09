Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BNFT traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.58. 156,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,784. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $287.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.65. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $73,276.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and have sold 8,959 shares worth $111,210. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after buying an additional 179,613 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

