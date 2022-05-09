Benson Hill (BHIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Benson Hill to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Benson Hill to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Shares of Benson Hill stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $6,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $4,824,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.