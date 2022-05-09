Benson Hill (BHIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Benson Hill to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Benson Hill to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Benson Hill stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $6,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $4,824,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
