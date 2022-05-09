Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BHIL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. 696,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88. Benson Hill has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,979 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at $530,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at $6,985,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

