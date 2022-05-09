Berenberg Bank Increases Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 630

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 670 ($8.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 541 ($6.76) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.50) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 504.60 ($6.30).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 431.20 ($5.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.45). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 413.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.81.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.17), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($25,036.53). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.03), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($39,864.85). Insiders sold a total of 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559 over the last 90 days.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

