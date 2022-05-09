Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.94) to GBX 330 ($4.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 308.75 ($3.86).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 206.40 ($2.58) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.92. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22). The company has a market cap of £21.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

