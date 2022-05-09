Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,113. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,078,000 after buying an additional 83,949 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after buying an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

