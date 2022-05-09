Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.

BERY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

BERY stock opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

