Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.
BERY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.18.
BERY stock opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
