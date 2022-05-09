Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Announces Dividend of $0.46

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Betterware de Mexico has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04.
Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $105.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.83 million. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. Research analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (Get Rating)
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
