Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Announces Dividend of $0.46

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Betterware de Mexico has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $105.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.83 million. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. Research analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

