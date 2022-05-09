BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,492.86 ($31.14).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.73) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($28.11) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.73) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,657.50 ($33.20) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,768.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,405.11. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,040 ($37.98).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

