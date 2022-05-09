Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BCYC. TheStreet downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

NASDAQ BCYC traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 628,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $538.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

