Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Big Lots by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG opened at $30.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $885.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

