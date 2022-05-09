BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.