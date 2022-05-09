Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $216.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $320.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Bill.com stock opened at $116.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.50 and its 200-day moving average is $231.58. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $109.09 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $816,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,166 shares of company stock valued at $17,223,858. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

