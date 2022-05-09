Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.30 million-$183.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.35–$0.34 EPS.
Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $9.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.58. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $109.09 and a 52 week high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,166 shares of company stock valued at $17,223,858. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bill.com by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
