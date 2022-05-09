Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.35–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $599.76 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.14–$0.13 EPS.
Bill.com stock traded down $9.16 on Monday, hitting $111.84. 88,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.58. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $109.09 and a 1 year high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,166 shares of company stock valued at $17,223,858. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,533,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
