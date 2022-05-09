BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.37. 6,145,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,145. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

