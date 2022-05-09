Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.97. 226,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,408. The company has a market capitalization of $115.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

