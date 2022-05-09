BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $230.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given a $230.00 price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.84% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.59.
Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.24. 38,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,751. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,744,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,261 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500,115 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after buying an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after buying an additional 348,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.