BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.08 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $14.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $5.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.74. 41,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.28. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $121.32 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

