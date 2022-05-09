Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
NYSE:BRDS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. 4,390,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,439. Bird Global has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $9.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48.
About Bird Global (Get Rating)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
