Bitfarms (BITF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Bitfarms had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.

BITF opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $539.29 million and a P/E ratio of 27.10. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 5,414.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 134,051 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

