BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.58 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.63. 8,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,872. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BL. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.56.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.