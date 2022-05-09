BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.00 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.22 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.63. 8,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

