BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.19) target price on the stock.
BTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.81) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.44).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (Get Rating)
See Also
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.