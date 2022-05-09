Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 41,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
About Blue Star Foods (Get Rating)
Blue Star Foods Corp., an international seafood company, imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meat and other premium seafood products sourced primarily from Southeast Asia and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls the United States, Canada, and Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Star Foods (BSFC)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Star Foods (BSFC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.