Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 41,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Star Foods stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Star Foods Corp. ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 987,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 3.96% of Blue Star Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Star Foods Corp., an international seafood company, imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meat and other premium seafood products sourced primarily from Southeast Asia and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls the United States, Canada, and Europe.

