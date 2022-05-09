Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $563.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.78. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $36.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

