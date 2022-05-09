B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.50) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.24) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.56) to GBX 630 ($7.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.50) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 605.67 ($7.57).

LON BME opened at GBX 453.70 ($5.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 545.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 581.63. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 449.40 ($5.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.14).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

