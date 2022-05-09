BMO Capital Markets Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POW. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.56.

TSE POW traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,102. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.12 and a 52 week high of C$44.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. The company has a current ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.66.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$19.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

