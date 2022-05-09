BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.68.

TSE CHR traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.62. The company had a trading volume of 410,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$346.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

