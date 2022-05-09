BMO Capital Markets Trims Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Target Price to C$139.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PRBZF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of PRBZF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.80. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $109.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.90.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.