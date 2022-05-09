Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 870 ($10.87).

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($9.62) to GBX 750 ($9.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.43) to GBX 800 ($9.99) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.21), for a total value of £56,344.32 ($70,386.41). Also, insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 29,500 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.46) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($249,487.82).

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 589 ($7.36) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 647.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 761.92. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 582 ($7.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($12.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

Bodycote Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.