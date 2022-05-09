Bombardier Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bombardier in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier ( TSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion.

