boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) PT Lowered to GBX 70 at Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 111 ($1.39) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec raised shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

BHOOY remained flat at $$17.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. boohoo group has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $94.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

